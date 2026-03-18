Amended: Yuanbao Inc Q4 Profit, Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - (Amended: Corrects Q4 EPS)

Yuanbao Inc (YB) reported higher profit and revenue for the fourth quarter.

The company's earnings totaled RMB337.38 million, or RMB6.96 per share. This compares with RMB195.29 million, or RMB6.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to RMB1.175 billion from RMB888.76 million last year.

Yuanbao Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB337.38 Mln. vs. RMB195.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.96 vs. RMB6.43 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.175 Bln vs. RMB888.76 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.