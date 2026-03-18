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Amended: Yuanbao Inc Q4 Profit, Sales Increase

March 18, 2026 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - (Amended: Corrects Q4 EPS)

Yuanbao Inc (YB) reported higher profit and revenue for the fourth quarter.

The company's earnings totaled RMB337.38 million, or RMB6.96 per share. This compares with RMB195.29 million, or RMB6.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to RMB1.175 billion from RMB888.76 million last year.

Yuanbao Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB337.38 Mln. vs. RMB195.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.96 vs. RMB6.43 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.175 Bln vs. RMB888.76 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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