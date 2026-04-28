Amended: Paccar Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - (Amended: Removes incorrectly reported adjusted earnings which was absent in the latest quarter)

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $605.3 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $505.1 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $6.23 billion from $6.91 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $605.3 Mln. vs. $505.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $6.23 Bln vs. $6.91 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.