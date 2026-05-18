Markets
NIU

Amended: Niu Technologies Q1 Loss Increases

May 18, 2026 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - (Corrects the article to say prior year's per ADS and adjusted results were loss)

Niu Technologies (NIU) reported Loss for its first quarter of -RMB93.921 million

The company's bottom line totaled -RMB93.921 million, or -RMB0.58 per share. This compares with -RMB38.844 million, or -RMB0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.4% to RMB909.524 million from RMB681.988 million last year.

Niu Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -RMB93.921 Mln. vs. -RMB38.844 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.58 vs. -RMB0.24 last year. -Revenue: RMB909.524 Mln vs. RMB681.988 Mln last year.

This increase in revenue was primarily driven by a 28.7% increase in sales volume, complemented by a 5.6% rise in revenues per e-scooter.

For the first quarter, the company posted a net loss per ADS of RMB 1.16 as against a loss of RMB 0.49 per ADS in the same period last year.

Excluding items, loss was RMB 88.008 million, compared with loss of RMB 31.354 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, NIU expects revenue of RMB 1.570 billion to RMB 1.821 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NIU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.