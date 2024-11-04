Amended interconnect agreement for Amazon data center rejected, Reuters says

U.S. regulators rejected a proposal to let Amazon buy nuclear power for AWS data centers in Pennsylvania over energy grid reliability and other concerns, Reuters reports. “Co-location arrangements of the type presented here present an array of complicated, nuanced and multifaceted issues, which collectively could have huge ramifications for both grid reliability and consumer costs,” FERC Commissioner Mark Christie said in the order.

