Amended: Idacorp Q3 Earnings Improve; Lifts FY25 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Amended: corrects prior earnings guidance range

Idacorp, Inc.(IDA), an electricity distributor, Thursday reported third-quarter results with higher earnings, mainly aided by improved net income at Idaho Power.

For the three months ended, net income increased to $124.44 million from $113.61 million a year ago. Per share earnings climbed to $2.26 from $2.12 a year ago.

In addition, IDACORP increased its earnings guidance estimate for 2025 to be in the range of $5.80 to $5.90 per share, from the earlier announced range of $5.70 - $5.85 per share, assuming normal weather conditions and power supply expenses for the remainder of 2025.

IDACORP President and CEO Lisa Grow said "Continued customer growth and rate changes were the largest drivers of our third quarter results."

In the premarket, the IDA shares were trading 0.12% higher at $133.96 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.