Amended: Fortive Q2 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - (Amended: Corrects and changes last year's revenue to 'billion') Fortive Corporation (FTV) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $195.1 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $329.1 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose to $1.55 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $195.1 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.53 bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92-$0.95 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80-$3.86

