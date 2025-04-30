Amended: Fielmann Q1 Sales, Adj. EBITDA Rise; Says Reaches Vision 2025 Margin Target In Q1

(RTTNews) - Amended: recast story to give emphasis for Q1 results.

Fielmann Group AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, on Wednesday reported double-digit growth in its sales and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter and said that its adjusted EBITDA margin was in line with its Vision 2025 growth strategy.

In the first quarter of 2025, sales grew 13 percent and adjusted EBITDA surged 28 percent to 146 million euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 24.2 percent at Group level and 25.6 percent in Europe in the first quarter - in line with the company's Vision 2025 growth strategy.

With the fiscal 2024 audited results being presented, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 rose to 21.7 percent at Group level and to about 22.8 percent in Europe. Fielmann said its consolidated sales for 2024 rose 15 percent to 2.3 billion euros, due to strong organic growth of 7 percent and the consolidation of its US acquisitions.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025, the company said its Management Board has a positive outlook and expects overall sales of about 2.5 billion euros.

