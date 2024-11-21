Amended: Baidu.com Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - (earnings and revenue figures corrected to billion)

Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at RMB7.63 billion, or RMB2.70 per share. This compares with RMB6.68 billion, or RMB2.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to RMB33.56 billion from RMB34.45 billion last year.

Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): RMB7.63 Bln. vs. RMB6.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB2.70 vs. RMB2.28 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB33.56 Bln vs. RMB34.45 Bln last year.

