Amended: ArcelorMittal Turns To Q4 Profit, Revenue Improves

February 05, 2026 — 01:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amended: corrects to compare results with last year, instead of quarter-on-quarter

ArcelorMittal SA (MT) announced earnings for fourth quarter, compared to a loss last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $177 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with loss of $390 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ArcelorMittal SA reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period grew to $14.971 billion from $14.714 billion last year.

ArcelorMittal SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. loss of $390 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. loss of $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $14.971 Bln vs. $14.714 Bln last year.

