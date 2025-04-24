Markets
Amended: American Airlines Group Inc Q1 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

April 24, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amended: corrects first paragraph to say loss increased.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$473 million, or -$0.72 per share. This compares with -$312 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$386 million or -$0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $12.551 billion from $12.570 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$473 Mln. vs. -$312 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.72 vs. -$0.48 last year. -Revenue: $12.551 Bln vs. $12.570 Bln last year.

