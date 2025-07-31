Amended: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Amended: corrects net Earnings figures.

Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):

Earnings: -$66.28 million in Q2 vs. -$16.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.51 in Q2 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.48 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share Revenue: $773.69 million in Q2 vs. $659.83 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.650 - $2.800 Bln

