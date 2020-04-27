Amedisys To Buy AseraCare Hospice For $235 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) agreed Monday to acquire Homecare Preferred Choice, Inc., doing business as AseraCare Hospice, a national hospice care provider with an executive office in Plano, Texas and administrative support center in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Founded in 1994, AseraCare Hospice cares for more than 2,100 patients daily and employs more than 1,200 hospice professionals in 44 locations across 14 states, generating approximately $117 million in annual revenues.

The deal will see Amedisys acquire 100 percent of the ownership interests in AseraCare Hospice for a cash purchase price of $235 million, which is inclusive of a $32 million tax asset bringing the net purchase price to $203 million.

The transaction adds greater scale to Amedisys' high-quality, nationwide network of 146 hospice care centers. The deal is expected to close on, or around, June 1, 2020, pending regulatory approvals.

The Company said it will not use any of the funds received by from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund that was appropriated by Congress to the Department of Health and Human Services in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to fund the acquisition.

