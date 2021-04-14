Markets
AMED

Amedisys To Acquire Right To Operate Certified Home Health Care Services In Randolph County

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) said it will acquire the right to operate certified home health care services in Randolph County, N.C., and surrounding areas within a 50-mile radius, including Montgomery County. The acquisition of regulatory assets will allow the company to conduct home health care operations in Randolph County, N.C.

The service area provides access to 31,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollees. Upon close, the company said it will open a start-up care center to serve patients in the newly acquired service area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMED

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular