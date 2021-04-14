Amedisys To Acquire Right To Operate Certified Home Health Care Services In Randolph County

(RTTNews) - Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) said it will acquire the right to operate certified home health care services in Randolph County, N.C., and surrounding areas within a 50-mile radius, including Montgomery County. The acquisition of regulatory assets will allow the company to conduct home health care operations in Randolph County, N.C.

The service area provides access to 31,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollees. Upon close, the company said it will open a start-up care center to serve patients in the newly acquired service area.

