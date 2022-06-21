Amedisys Slips 13%

(RTTNews) - Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) shares are sliding more than 13 percent after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Tuesday reduced its price target from $210 to $175.00.

Currently, shares are at $104.54, down 13.86 percent from the previous close of $121.37 on a volume of 504,465. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $101.61-$276.21 on average volume of 101.61-$276.21 on average volume of 332,658.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.