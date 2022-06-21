Markets
AMED

Amedisys Slips 13%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) shares are sliding more than 13 percent after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Tuesday reduced its price target from $210 to $175.00.

Currently, shares are at $104.54, down 13.86 percent from the previous close of $121.37 on a volume of 504,465. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $101.61-$276.21 on average volume of 101.61-$276.21 on average volume of 332,658.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMED

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular