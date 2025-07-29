Amedisys Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.08 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $32.30 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $51.36 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $621.86 million from $591.18 million last year.

Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

