Amedisys Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.72 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $34.05 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $37.97 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $562.06 million from $559.32 million last year.

Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.72 Mln. vs. $34.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $562.06 Mln vs. $559.32 Mln last year.

