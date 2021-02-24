Amedisys Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $45.15 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $27.66 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $49.45 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $550.71 million from $500.68 million last year.

Amedisys earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $49.45 Mln. vs. $31.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $550.71 Mln vs. $500.68 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.