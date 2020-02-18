Amedisys Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amedisys (AMED):

-Earnings: $27.66 million in Q4 vs. $27.46 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.83 in Q4 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $31.07 million or $0.94 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share -Revenue: $500.68 million in Q4 vs. $434.38 million in the same period last year.

