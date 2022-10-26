Amedisys Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.64 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $45.01 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $37.88 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $25.64 Mln. vs. $45.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.82 to $4.93

