Amedisys Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $34.13 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $31.38 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $37.90 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $494.63 million from $417.33 million last year.

Amedisys earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $37.90 Mln. vs. $30.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q3): $494.63 Mln vs. $417.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.32 - $4.39 Full year revenue guidance: $1.94 - $1.98 Bln

