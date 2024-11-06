Amedisys Q3 2024 Revenue Rises Amid Merger Talks

The latest update is out from Amedisys ( (AMED) ).

Amedisys, Inc. reported a rise in net service revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $587.7 million, up from $556.2 million in 2023, despite merger-related expenses impacting net income, which fell to $16.9 million from $26.0 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased slightly to $1.00, showcasing resilience amidst merger discussions with UnitedHealth Group. The company remains a leader in home healthcare, with significant nationwide partnerships and a focus on high-quality patient care.

See more data about AMED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.