Amedisys Q3 2024 Revenue Rises Amid Merger Talks

Amedisys, Inc. reported a rise in net service revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $587.7 million, up from $556.2 million in 2023, despite merger-related expenses impacting net income, which fell to $16.9 million from $26.0 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased slightly to $1.00, showcasing resilience amidst merger discussions with UnitedHealth Group. The company remains a leader in home healthcare, with significant nationwide partnerships and a focus on high-quality patient care.
