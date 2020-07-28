Markets
Amedisys Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Amedisys Inc. (AMED) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter rose to $34.7 million or $1.04 per share from $33.7 million or $1.02 per share last year.

Adjusted net income per share was $1.34 compared to $1.21 in 2019.

Net service revenue decreased to $485.0 million from $493.0 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share and revenues of $469.13 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.84 to $5.06, and net service revenue of $2.040 billion to $2.070 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2020 earnings of $4.54 per share on annual revenues of $2.04 billion.

