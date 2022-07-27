Amedisys Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.58 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $80.15 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $47.95 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $557.89 million from $564.17 million last year.

Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.58 Mln. vs. $80.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $557.89 Mln vs. $564.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.23 - $5.45 Full year revenue guidance: $2.290 - $2.310 Bln

