Amedisys Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amedisys (AMED) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.67 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $49.87 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $40.14 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $545.26 million from $537.14 million last year.

Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $31.67 Mln. vs. $49.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $545.26 Mln vs. $537.14 Mln last year.

