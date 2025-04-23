Amedisys, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Net Income Growth

Amedisys, Inc. reports increased revenue and net income for Q1 2025, amid merger preparations with UnitedHealth Group.

Quiver AI Summary

Amedisys, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a net service revenue increase of $23.4 million to $594.8 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company achieved a net income of $61.0 million, which includes merger-related expenses of $16.8 million and a substantial $48.1 million gain from an equity method investment. This marks a significant increase from the $14.4 million net income from the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA also rose to $68.8 million, and adjusted net income reached $41.6 million. Amedisys will not hold a quarterlyearnings calldue to its pending merger with UnitedHealth Group, and the release includes non-GAAP financial measures to provide a deeper understanding of its performance.

Potential Positives

Net service revenue increased by $23.4 million, reaching $594.8 million compared to $571.4 million in 2024, indicating strong growth in the company's service offerings.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. rose significantly to $61.0 million from $14.4 million in 2024, showcasing improved profitability despite merger-related expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $68.8 million, up from $59.9 million in the previous year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Adjusted net income per diluted share improved to $1.25, compared to $1.03 in 2024, demonstrating stronger earnings performance for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net income figures show a significant amount of merger-related expenses, indicating potential financial strain during the merger process.

The decision not to conduct a quarterlyearnings callcould be viewed as a lack of transparency, potentially alarming investors regarding the current state of the company.

The presence of a substantial gain on an equity method investment, while bolstering reported income, may not reflect sustainable operational performance, raising concerns about future results without such one-time gains.

FAQ

What were Amedisys's financial results for Q1 2025?

Amedisys reported a net service revenue of $594.8 million and a net income of $61.0 million for Q1 2025.

How did Amedisys's quarterly net income change?

Net income increased significantly from $14.4 million in 2024 to $61.0 million in Q1 2025.

Will Amedisys hold anearnings callfor Q1 2025?

Amedisys will not conduct a quarterlyearnings calldue to the pending merger with UnitedHealth Group.

What is Amedisys's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

The adjusted EBITDA for Amedisys in Q1 2025 is reported at $68.8 million.

Where can I find more information about Amedisys?

Additional information is available on Amedisys's Investor Relations page at www.amedisys.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMED Insider Trading Activity

$AMED insiders have traded $AMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLYSON GUIDROZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,041 shares for an estimated $187,833

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $AMED stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BATON ROUGE, La., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.







Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024









Net service revenue increased $23.4 million to $594.8 million compared to $571.4 million in 2024.



Net service revenue increased $23.4 million to $594.8 million compared to $571.4 million in 2024.



Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $61.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $16.8 million ($16.6 million, net of tax) and a $48.1 million gain on an equity method investment ($35.6 million, net of tax), compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $14.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $20.7 million ($19.8 million, net of tax) in 2024.



Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $61.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $16.8 million ($16.6 million, net of tax) and a $48.1 million gain on an equity method investment ($35.6 million, net of tax), compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $14.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $20.7 million ($19.8 million, net of tax) in 2024.



Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.84 compared to $0.44 in 2024.

















Adjusted Quarterly Results*









Adjusted EBITDA of $68.8 million compared to $59.9 million in 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA of $68.8 million compared to $59.9 million in 2024.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $41.6 million compared to $33.9 million in 2024.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $41.6 million compared to $33.9 million in 2024.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.25 compared to $1.03 in 2024.















* See pages 7 - 8 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.





The supplemental slides provided in connection with the first quarter 2025 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterlyearnings callto discuss the first quarter results.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.







Additional Information







Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.





We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.







Forward-Looking Statements







When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the end of the waiver period under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.





Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.











Contact:











Investor Contact:







Amedisys, Inc.





Nick Muscato





Chief Strategy Officer





(615) 928- 5452











IR@amedisys.com





















Media Contact:











Amedisys, Inc.









Kendra Kimmons









Vice President, Marketing & Communications









(225) 299-3720











kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com







































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















For the Three-Month









Periods Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net service revenue





$





594,781













$





571,414













Operating expenses:





















Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









334,050

















321,537













General and administrative expenses:





















Salaries and benefits









131,968

















127,946













Non-cash compensation









6,223

















7,433













Merger-related expenses









16,769

















20,667













Depreciation and amortization









4,447

















4,271













Other









57,965

















57,941













Total operating expenses









551,422

















539,795













Operating income









43,359

















31,619













Other income (expense):





















Interest income









2,873

















1,727













Interest expense









(6,422





)













(8,119





)









Equity in earnings from equity method investments









1,794

















910













Gain on equity method investment









48,093

















—













Miscellaneous, net









1,508

















1,090













Total other income (expense), net









47,846

















(4,392





)









Income before income taxes









91,205

















27,227













Income tax expense









(29,384





)













(12,633





)









Net income









61,821

















14,594













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(809





)













(194





)









Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.





$





61,012













$





14,400













Basic earnings per common share:





















Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders





$





1.86













$





0.44













Weighted average shares outstanding









32,793

















32,670













Diluted earnings per common share:





















Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders





$





1.84













$





0.44













Weighted average shares outstanding









33,218

















32,979



























AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





284,881













$





303,242













Patient accounts receivable









319,639

















296,075













Prepaid expenses









17,410

















13,072













Other current assets









12,034

















19,694













Total current assets









633,964

















632,083













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $103,758 and $100,890









40,186

















42,108













Operating lease right of use assets









80,905

















81,500













Goodwill









1,213,888

















1,213,888













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,949 and $18,787









80,199

















81,155













Other assets









135,432

















87,980













Total assets





$





2,184,574













$





2,138,714















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





28,705













$





39,956













Payroll and employee benefits









131,722

















151,995













Accrued expenses









162,180

















152,564













Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group









106,000

















106,000













Current portion of long-term obligations









37,579

















37,968













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









25,845

















25,909













Total current liabilities









492,031

















514,392













Long-term obligations, less current portion









332,947

















339,313













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion









55,642

















56,111













Deferred income tax liabilities









58,032

















48,051













Other long-term obligations









848

















882













Total liabilities









939,500

















958,749













Equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,381,255 and 38,307,521 shares issued; 32,818,871 and 32,776,148 shares outstanding









38

















38













Additional paid-in capital









825,138

















818,201













Treasury stock, at cost, 5,562,384 and 5,531,373 shares of common stock









(477,718





)













(474,854





)









Retained earnings









852,168

















791,156













Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity









1,199,626

















1,134,541













Noncontrolling interests









45,448

















45,424













Total equity









1,245,074

















1,179,965













Total liabilities and equity





$





2,184,574













$





2,138,714



























AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING





(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

















For the Three-Month









Periods Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:























Net income





$





61,821













$





14,594













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)









6,787

















6,138













Non-cash compensation









6,844

















7,886













Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets









8,645

















8,566













(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment









(34





)













4













Gain on equity method investment









(48,093





)













—













Deferred income taxes









9,981

















2,594













Equity in earnings from equity method investments









(1,794





)













(910





)









Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs









248

















248













Return on equity method investments









2,320

















170













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Patient accounts receivable









(23,564





)













(46,806





)









Other current assets









3,480

















(1,696





)









Operating lease right of use assets









(1,186





)













(1,042





)









Other assets









88

















155













Accounts payable









(10,913





)













8,652













Accrued expenses









(10,658





)













3,029













Other long-term obligations









(34





)













(591





)









Operating lease liabilities









(7,625





)













(7,532





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(3,687





)













(6,541





)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:























Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets









27

















21













Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment









15

















—













Purchases of property and equipment









(1,215





)













(2,670





)









Investments in technology assets









(201





)













(223





)









Investment in equity method investee









—

















(196





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(1,374





)













(3,068





)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:























Proceeds from the issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options









93

















—













Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation









(2,864





)













(617





)









Noncontrolling interest contributions









—

















1,764













Noncontrolling interest distributions









(785





)













(756





)









Principal payments of long-term obligations









(9,744





)













(8,941





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(13,300





)













(8,550





)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(18,361





)













(18,159





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









303,242

















138,863













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





284,881













$





120,704



































Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:























Cash paid for interest





$





6,177













$





8,188













Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received





$





907













$





828













Cash paid for operating lease liabilities





$





8,811













$





8,574













Cash paid for finance lease liabilities





$





4,121













$





2,236



























































































































































Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:























Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities





$





7,006













$





7,173













Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities





$





3,158













$





4,326













Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities





$





75













$





168













Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities





$





415













$





496













Days revenue outstanding (1)









45.7

















54.1













(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 2024 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.











AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024











Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.





$





61,012













$





14,400









Add:





















Income tax expense









29,384

















12,633









Interest expense, net









3,549

















6,392









Depreciation and amortization









6,787

















6,138









Certain items



(1)











(31,903





)













20,296









Adjusted EBITDA



(2)(5)







$





68,829













$





59,859

















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024











Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.





$





61,012













$





14,400









Add:





















Certain items



(1)











(19,430





)













19,548









Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.



(3)(5)







$





41,582













$





33,948

















Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024











Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share





$





1.84













$





0.44









Add:





















Certain items



(1)











(0.59





)













0.59









Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share



(4)(5)







$





1.25













$





1.03













(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:













Certain Items (in thousands):



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(Income) Expense













(Income) Expense















Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:

























Merger-related expenses





$





16,769













$





20,667

















Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):

























Other (income) expense, net (includes $48,093 gain on equity method investment)









(48,672





)













(371





)









Total





$





(31,903





)









$





20,296













Net of tax





$





(19,430





)









$





19,548













Diluted EPS





$





(0.59





)









$





0.59

















(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.





(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.





(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.





(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.