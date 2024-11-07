Amedisys Inc. Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Merger

Amedisys Inc ( (AMED) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amedisys Inc presented to its investors.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company that provides personalized home health, hospice, and high acuity care services across the United States. Founded in 1982, Amedisys operates in the healthcare sector with a focus on delivering care in patients’ homes, working with over 3,000 hospitals and 110,000 physicians nationwide.

In the third quarter of 2024, Amedisys reported a net service revenue increase to $587.7 million, up from $556.2 million the previous year. Despite facing merger-related expenses, the company achieved a net income of $16.9 million for the quarter. The company has managed to maintain its financial health while navigating through a significant merger process.

Amedisys saw a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA to $58.1 million from $57.9 million in the previous year. Additionally, the company’s net income per diluted share was reported at $0.51, down from $0.79 in 2023. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, net service revenue increased to $1,750.3 million, highlighting a positive trend in revenue generation.

Amedisys is currently undergoing a merger with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, which has influenced its financial results due to associated costs. Despite these challenges, the company’s adjusted financial metrics show stability, with adjusted net income per diluted share remaining relatively unchanged at $3.35 compared to $3.36 the previous year.

Looking ahead, Amedisys remains focused on completing its merger with UnitedHealth Group while continuing to optimize its service delivery. The company’s management is confident in its ability to provide high-quality home healthcare services and maintain its market position as industry dynamics evolve.

