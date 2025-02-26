Amedisys, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results Amid Merger with UnitedHealth Group

Amedisys reported increased revenue for 2024 but a net loss, impacted by merger expenses and impairments.
Quiver AI Summary
Amedisys, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a net service revenue increase of $27.3 million for the quarter, totaling $598.1 million, alongside a net income of $43.2 million for the year, which contrasts with a net loss of $9.7 million in the previous year. The quarterly results showed a net loss of $20.4 million, influenced by significant merger-related expenses and an impairment charge totaling $48.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $54.6 million, slightly lower than the previous year, while adjusted net income was up to $32.0 million. Overall, the year saw an increase in service revenues to $2,348.3 million from $2,236.4 million in 2023, and the company will not hold a quarterlyearnings calldue to an impending merger with UnitedHealth Group.
Potential Positives
- Net service revenue increased significantly, up $27.3 million for the quarter and $111.9 million for the year, indicating strong growth in the company's operations.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. improved to $32.0 million for the quarter and $142.7 million for the year, showing a positive trend in profitability despite merger-related expenses and impairments.
- Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. for the year turned positive at $43.2 million, a substantial improvement compared to a net loss in the previous year.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. increased significantly to $20.4 million from a net income of $19.3 million in the previous year, highlighting financial instability.
- The press release did not include a quarterlyearnings call potentially limiting investor communication and transparency regarding the company's performance and future outlook.
- A significant non-cash goodwill and intangibles impairment charge of $48.4 million indicates concerns about the valuation of the company’s assets.
FAQ
What were Amedisys' financial results for Q4 2024?
Amedisys reported a net service revenue of $598.1 million, up from $570.8 million in Q4 2023, but a net loss of $20.4 million.
How does Amedisys' adjusted EBITDA compare year-over-year?
Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $54.6 million, slightly down from $56.7 million in 2023.
What is the impact of merger-related expenses on Amedisys' finances?
Merger-related expenses totaled $66.6 million in 2024, contributing significantly to the net loss reported by Amedisys.
How many patients does Amedisys serve annually?
Amedisys serves over 499,000 patients each year across its care centers in the U.S.
What are the key challenges highlighted in Amedisys' financial report?
Challenges include staffing shortages, regulatory changes, and integration risks due to the pending merger with UnitedHealth Group.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$AMED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $AMED stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 928,958 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,340,096
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 803,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,970,374
- TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 710,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,498,577
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 553,435 shares (+11621.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,246,363
- NORGES BANK added 525,471 shares (+134.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,707,512
- SAND GROVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP removed 340,056 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,873,684
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 314,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,521,133
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.
Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Net service revenue increased $27.3 million to $598.1 million compared to $570.8 million in 2023.
Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $20.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $17.4 million ($15.9 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.5 million ($9.6 million, net of tax) in 2023.
Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.62 compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.59 in 2023.
Adjusted Quarterly Results*
Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million compared to $56.7 million in 2023.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.0 million compared to $30.8 million in 2023.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.96 compared to $0.94 in 2023.
Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Net service revenue increased $111.9 million to $2,348.3 million compared to $2,236.4 million in 2023.
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.2 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $66.6 million ($64.0 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $142.7 million ($140.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.
Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.31 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.30 in 2023.
Adjusted Year End Results*
Adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million compared to $247.0 million in 2023.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $142.7 million compared to $140.6 million in 2023.
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.32 compared to $4.30 in 2023.
* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.
The supplemental slides provided in connection with the fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterlyearnings callto discuss the fourth quarter and year end results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Additional Information
Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.
We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.
Forward-Looking Statements
When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the outside date under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.
Contact:
Investor Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Nick Muscato
Chief Strategy Officer
(615) 928- 5452
IR@amedisys.com
Media Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Kendra Kimmons
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(225) 299-3720
kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net service revenue
$
598,052
$
570,788
$
2,348,324
$
2,236,382
Operating expenses:
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
344,614
321,416
1,330,647
1,245,509
General and administrative expenses:
Salaries and benefits
137,646
135,123
529,748
516,049
Non-cash compensation
7,041
7,114
29,028
26,082
Merger-related expenses
17,401
11,521
66,638
36,672
Depreciation and amortization
4,566
4,143
17,997
17,747
Impairment
48,391
—
48,391
—
Other
58,017
57,462
231,337
237,929
Total operating expenses
617,676
536,779
2,253,786
2,079,988
Operating (loss) income
(19,624
)
34,009
94,538
156,394
Other income (expense):
Interest income
2,749
818
8,110
3,270
Interest expense
(6,978
)
(8,234
)
(30,764
)
(31,274
)
Equity in earnings from equity method investments
1,951
1,394
6,267
10,760
Merger termination fee
—
—
—
(106,000
)
Miscellaneous, net
2,674
1,211
8,065
6,473
Total other income (expense), net
396
(4,811
)
(8,322
)
(116,771
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(19,228
)
29,198
86,216
39,623
Income tax expense
(6,291
)
(10,178
)
(48,054
)
(50,559
)
Net (loss) income
(25,519
)
19,020
38,162
(10,936
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,138
302
5,069
1,189
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
(20,381
)
$
19,322
$
43,231
$
(9,747
)
Basic earnings per common share:
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.62
)
$
0.59
$
1.32
$
(0.30
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
32,751
32,635
32,718
32,599
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.62
)
$
0.59
$
1.31
$
(0.30
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
32,751
32,913
33,051
32,599
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
As of December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
303,242
$
126,450
Restricted cash
—
12,413
Patient accounts receivable
296,075
313,373
Prepaid expenses
13,072
14,639
Other current assets
19,694
30,060
Total current assets
632,083
496,935
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,890 and $92,422
42,108
41,845
Operating lease right of use assets
81,500
88,939
Goodwill
1,213,888
1,244,679
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,787 and $14,008
81,155
102,675
Other assets
87,980
85,097
Total assets
$
2,138,714
$
2,060,170
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
39,956
$
28,237
Payroll and employee benefits
151,995
136,835
Accrued expenses
152,564
140,049
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group
106,000
106,000
Current portion of long-term obligations
37,968
36,314
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
25,909
26,286
Total current liabilities
514,392
473,721
Long-term obligations, less current portion
339,313
361,862
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
56,111
62,751
Deferred income tax liabilities
48,051
40,635
Other long-term obligations
882
1,418
Total liabilities
958,749
940,387
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,307,521 and 38,131,478 shares issued; and 32,776,148 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding
38
38
Additional paid-in capital
818,201
787,177
Treasury stock at cost, 5,531,373 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock
(474,854
)
(468,626
)
Retained earnings
791,156
747,925
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity
1,134,541
1,066,514
Noncontrolling interests
45,424
53,269
Total equity
1,179,965
1,119,783
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,138,714
$
2,060,170
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(25,519
)
$
19,020
$
38,162
$
(10,936
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)
6,708
5,891
26,039
23,847
Non-cash compensation
8,249
9,400
30,639
29,024
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets
8,702
8,569
34,422
33,996
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
(6
)
(27
)
(28
)
319
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
(1,626
)
—
(1,626
)
—
Deferred income taxes
34
5,238
7,416
20,655
Loss on personal care divestiture
—
—
—
2,186
Merger termination fee
—
—
—
106,000
Equity in earnings from equity method investments
(1,951
)
(1,394
)
(6,267
)
(10,760
)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
248
248
991
991
Return on equity method investments
1,471
764
3,631
5,073
Impairment
48,391
—
48,391
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
Patient accounts receivable
4,974
6,207
16,477
(26,727
)
Other current assets
458
8,796
11,700
(6,638
)
Operating lease right of use assets
(1,061
)
(983
)
(4,196
)
(3,786
)
Other assets
146
(84
)
744
189
Accounts payable
8,043
(6,977
)
12,210
(15,816
)
Accrued expenses
20,571
13,354
33,066
23,694
Other long-term obligations
(4
)
(234
)
(536
)
(3,390
)
Operating lease liabilities
(7,551
)
(7,477
)
(29,570
)
(30,733
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
70,277
60,311
221,665
137,188
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets
34
29
55
54
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
—
36
—
136
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,110
)
(1,892
)
(6,550
)
(5,620
)
Investments in technology assets
(204
)
(212
)
(823
)
(7,093
)
Investments in equity method investees
—
—
(1,046
)
—
Return of investment
—
—
—
150
Proceeds from personal care divestiture
—
—
—
47,787
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(350
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,280
)
(2,039
)
(8,364
)
35,064
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options
221
—
309
100
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan
—
—
—
2,602
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation
(1,312
)
(2,116
)
(6,152
)
(6,529
)
Noncontrolling interest contributions
301
220
2,212
1,452
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(788
)
(259
)
(3,362
)
(1,873
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(800
)
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit
—
—
—
23,000
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
—
—
—
(23,000
)
Principal payments of long-term obligations
(9,627
)
(8,900
)
(37,357
)
(76,013
)
Payment of accrued contingent consideration
—
(2,370
)
(4,572
)
(6,461
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,205
)
(13,425
)
(48,922
)
(87,522
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
57,792
44,847
164,379
84,730
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
245,450
94,016
138,863
54,133
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
303,242
$
138,863
$
303,242
$
138,863
For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31,
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest
$
6,769
$
7,888
$
29,989
$
29,766
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
$
12,102
$
4,809
$
40,095
$
29,127
Days revenue outstanding (1)
43.0
47.7
43.0
47.7
(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
Segment Information - Home Health
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions)
:
Medicare
$
212.4
$
221.1
Non-Medicare
164.6
137.8
Net service revenue
377.0
358.9
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
226.3
208.0
Gross margin
150.7
150.9
General and administrative expenses
95.5
92.8
Depreciation and amortization
2.0
1.9
Operating income
$
53.2
$
56.2
Same Store Growth
(1)
:
Medicare revenue
(4
%)
(1
%)
Non-Medicare revenue
19
%
15
%
Total admissions
8
%
7
%
Total volume
(2)
7
%
5
%
Key Statistical Data - Total
(3)
:
Admissions
109,686
101,809
Recertifications
47,051
44,893
Total volume
156,737
146,702
Medicare completed episodes
72,173
73,892
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode
(4)
$
3,030
$
2,997
Medicare visits per completed episode
(5)
12.0
12.2
Visiting clinician cost per visit
$
111.75
$
108.64
Clinical manager cost per visit
13.13
12.12
Total cost per visit
$
124.88
$
120.76
Visits
1,812,048
1,721,985
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions)
:
Medicare
$
856.4
$
874.2
Non-Medicare
634.1
529.4
Net service revenue
1,490.5
1,403.6
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
874.9
801.1
Gross margin
615.6
602.5
General and administrative expenses
372.2
363.5
Depreciation and amortization
7.8
6.0
Operating income
$
235.6
$
233.0
Same Store Growth
(1)
:
Medicare revenue
(2
%)
(3
%)
Non-Medicare revenue
20
%
13
%
Total admissions
11
%
6
%
Total volume
(2)
8
%
4
%
Key Statistical Data - Total
(3)
:
Admissions
441,945
399,752
Recertifications
184,613
179,719
Total volume
626,558
579,471
Medicare completed episodes
289,289
295,017
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode
(4)
$
3,021
$
2,998
Medicare visits per completed episode
(5)
12.0
12.4
Visiting clinician cost per visit
$
108.01
$
103.31
Clinical manager cost per visit
12.41
11.58
Total cost per visit
$
120.42
$
114.89
Visits
7,265,742
6,972,929
(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
Segment Information - Hospice
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
Medicare
$
202.4
$
194.2
Non-Medicare
10.5
11.8
Net service revenue
212.9
206.0
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
112.2
107.8
Gross margin
100.7
98.2
General and administrative expenses
50.6
48.9
Depreciation and amortization
0.8
0.9
Operating income
$
49.3
$
48.4
Same Store Growth
(1)
:
Medicare revenue
4
%
4
%
Hospice admissions
(1
%)
(3
%)
Average daily census
1
%
—
%
Key Statistical Data - Total
(2)
:
Hospice admissions
12,157
12,226
Average daily census
12,925
12,859
Revenue per day, net
$
179.02
$
174.10
Cost of service per day
$
94.38
$
91.18
Average discharge length of stay
95
97
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
Medicare
$
783.9
$
754.0
Non-Medicare
41.9
44.8
Net service revenue
825.8
798.8
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
429.7
412.2
Gross margin
396.1
386.6
General and administrative expenses
197.1
193.1
Depreciation and amortization
3.1
3.0
Operating income
$
195.9
$
190.5
Same Store Growth
(1)
:
Medicare revenue
4
%
1
%
Hospice admissions
(2
%)
(5
%)
Average daily census
—
%
(1
%)
Key Statistical Data - Total
(2)
:
Hospice admissions
48,426
49,587
Average daily census
12,916
12,863
Revenue per day, net
$
174.68
$
170.14
Cost of service per day
$
90.90
$
87.80
Average discharge length of stay
94
93
(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and de novos.
Segment Information - High Acuity Care
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
Medicare
$
—
$
—
Non-Medicare
8.1
5.9
Net service revenue
8.1
5.9
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
6.1
5.6
Gross margin
2.0
0.3
General and administrative expenses
5.7
5.4
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
0.8
Impairment
48.4
—
Operating loss
$
(53.0
)
$
(5.9
)
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Full risk admissions
248
105
Limited risk admissions
659
600
Total admissions
907
705
Full risk revenue per episode
$
11,327
$
10,919
Limited risk revenue per episode
$
6,525
$
6,901
Number of admitting joint ventures
8
10
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
Medicare
$
—
$
—
Non-Medicare
32.0
19.0
Net service revenue
32.0
19.0
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
26.0
21.1
Gross margin
6.0
(2.1
)
General and administrative expenses
22.7
20.4
Depreciation and amortization
3.4
3.1
Impairment
48.4
—
Operating loss
$
(68.5
)
$
(25.6
)
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Full risk admissions
761
648
Limited risk admissions
2,612
1,804
Total admissions
3,373
2,452
Full risk revenue per episode
$
10,470
$
10,565
Limited risk revenue per episode
$
6,685
$
6,187
Number of admitting joint ventures
8
10
Segment Information - Personal Care
(1)
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
Medicare
$
—
$
—
Non-Medicare
—
15.0
Net service revenue
—
15.0
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
—
11.1
Gross margin
—
3.9
General and administrative expenses
—
2.3
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
Operating income
$
—
$
1.6
Key Statistical Data - Total:
Billable hours
—
440,464
Clients served
—
7,892
Shifts
—
191,379
Revenue per hour
$
—
$
33.97
Revenue per shift
$
—
$
78.19
Hours per shift
—
2.3
(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.
Segment Information - Corporate
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
General and administrative expenses
$
68.2
$
64.1
Depreciation and amortization
0.9
0.6
Total operating expenses
$
69.1
$
64.7
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Financial Information
(in millions):
General and administrative expenses
$
264.8
$
237.5
Depreciation and amortization
3.7
5.6
Total operating expenses
$
268.5
$
243.1
AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
(20,381
)
$
19,322
$
43,231
$
(9,747
)
Add:
Income tax expense
6,291
10,178
48,054
50,559
Interest expense, net
4,229
7,416
22,654
28,004
Depreciation and amortization
6,708
5,891
26,039
23,847
Certain items
(1)
57,802
13,846
105,795
154,344
Adjusted EBITDA
(2)(5)
$
54,649
$
56,653
$
245,773
$
247,007
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
(20,381
)
$
19,322
$
43,231
$
(9,747
)
Add:
Certain items
(1)
52,337
11,500
99,458
150,384
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
(3)(5)
$
31,956
$
30,822
$
142,689
$
140,637
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
For the Years
Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share
$
(0.62
)
$
0.59
$
1.31
$
(0.30
)
Add:
Certain items
(1)
1.58
0.35
3.01
4.60
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share
(4)(5)
$
0.96
$
0.94
$
4.32
$
4.30
(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Certain Items (in thousands):
For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2024
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2024
(Income) Expense
(Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:
Merger-related expenses
$
17,401
$
66,638
Impairment
48,391
48,391
Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):
Other (income) expense, net
(2,123
)
(3,367
)
Certain Items Impacting Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
Impairment
(5,867
)
(5,867
)
Total
$
57,802
$
105,795
Net of tax
$
52,337
$
99,458
Diluted EPS
$
1.58
$
3.01
For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2023
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
(Income) Expense
(Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs
$
199
$
595
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:
Acquisition and integration costs
180
3,286
CEO transition
661
5,940
Merger-related expenses
11,521
36,672
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs
1,819
6,022
Personal care divestiture
—
525
Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):
Other (income) expense, net*
(534
)
101,304
Total
$
13,846
$
154,344
Net of tax
$
11,500
$
150,384
Diluted EPS
$
0.35
$
4.60
*
Includes $106,000 merger termination fee recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted (loss) income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.