Amedisys, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results Amid Merger with UnitedHealth Group

Amedisys reported increased revenue for 2024 but a net loss, impacted by merger expenses and impairments.

Quiver AI Summary

Amedisys, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a net service revenue increase of $27.3 million for the quarter, totaling $598.1 million, alongside a net income of $43.2 million for the year, which contrasts with a net loss of $9.7 million in the previous year. The quarterly results showed a net loss of $20.4 million, influenced by significant merger-related expenses and an impairment charge totaling $48.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $54.6 million, slightly lower than the previous year, while adjusted net income was up to $32.0 million. Overall, the year saw an increase in service revenues to $2,348.3 million from $2,236.4 million in 2023, and the company will not hold a quarterlyearnings calldue to an impending merger with UnitedHealth Group.

Potential Positives

Net service revenue increased significantly, up $27.3 million for the quarter and $111.9 million for the year, indicating strong growth in the company's operations.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. improved to $32.0 million for the quarter and $142.7 million for the year, showing a positive trend in profitability despite merger-related expenses and impairments.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. for the year turned positive at $43.2 million, a substantial improvement compared to a net loss in the previous year.

Potential Negatives

Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. increased significantly to $20.4 million from a net income of $19.3 million in the previous year, highlighting financial instability.

The press release did not include a quarterlyearnings call potentially limiting investor communication and transparency regarding the company's performance and future outlook.

A significant non-cash goodwill and intangibles impairment charge of $48.4 million indicates concerns about the valuation of the company’s assets.

FAQ

What were Amedisys' financial results for Q4 2024?

Amedisys reported a net service revenue of $598.1 million, up from $570.8 million in Q4 2023, but a net loss of $20.4 million.

How does Amedisys' adjusted EBITDA compare year-over-year?

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $54.6 million, slightly down from $56.7 million in 2023.

What is the impact of merger-related expenses on Amedisys' finances?

Merger-related expenses totaled $66.6 million in 2024, contributing significantly to the net loss reported by Amedisys.

How many patients does Amedisys serve annually?

Amedisys serves over 499,000 patients each year across its care centers in the U.S.

What are the key challenges highlighted in Amedisys' financial report?

Challenges include staffing shortages, regulatory changes, and integration risks due to the pending merger with UnitedHealth Group.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $AMED stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.







Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023









Net service revenue increased $27.3 million to $598.1 million compared to $570.8 million in 2023.



Net service revenue increased $27.3 million to $598.1 million compared to $570.8 million in 2023.



Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $20.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $17.4 million ($15.9 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.5 million ($9.6 million, net of tax) in 2023.



Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $20.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $17.4 million ($15.9 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.5 million ($9.6 million, net of tax) in 2023.



Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.62 compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.59 in 2023.













Adjusted Quarterly Results*









Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million compared to $56.7 million in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million compared to $56.7 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.0 million compared to $30.8 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.0 million compared to $30.8 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.96 compared to $0.94 in 2023.













Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023









Net service revenue increased $111.9 million to $2,348.3 million compared to $2,236.4 million in 2023.



Net service revenue increased $111.9 million to $2,348.3 million compared to $2,236.4 million in 2023.



Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.2 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $66.6 million ($64.0 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $142.7 million ($140.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.



Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.2 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $66.6 million ($64.0 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $142.7 million ($140.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.



Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.31 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.30 in 2023.













Adjusted Year End Results*









Adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million compared to $247.0 million in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million compared to $247.0 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $142.7 million compared to $140.6 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $142.7 million compared to $140.6 million in 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.32 compared to $4.30 in 2023.











* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.





The supplemental slides provided in connection with the fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterlyearnings callto discuss the fourth quarter and year end results.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.







Additional Information







Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.





We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.







Forward-Looking Statements







When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the outside date under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.





Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.











Contact:











Investor Contact:















Amedisys, Inc.









Nick Muscato









Chief Strategy Officer









(615) 928- 5452









IR@amedisys.com











Media Contact:















Amedisys, Inc.









Kendra Kimmons









Vice President, Marketing & Communications









(225) 299-3720









kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com





































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



























For the Three-Month









Periods Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net service revenue





$





598,052













$





570,788













$





2,348,324













$





2,236,382













Operating expenses:





































Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









344,614

















321,416

















1,330,647

















1,245,509













General and administrative expenses:





































Salaries and benefits









137,646

















135,123

















529,748

















516,049













Non-cash compensation









7,041

















7,114

















29,028

















26,082













Merger-related expenses









17,401

















11,521

















66,638

















36,672













Depreciation and amortization









4,566

















4,143

















17,997

















17,747













Impairment









48,391

















—

















48,391

















—













Other









58,017

















57,462

















231,337

















237,929













Total operating expenses









617,676

















536,779

















2,253,786

















2,079,988













Operating (loss) income









(19,624





)













34,009

















94,538

















156,394













Other income (expense):





































Interest income









2,749

















818

















8,110

















3,270













Interest expense









(6,978





)













(8,234





)













(30,764





)













(31,274





)









Equity in earnings from equity method investments









1,951

















1,394

















6,267

















10,760













Merger termination fee









—

















—

















—

















(106,000





)









Miscellaneous, net









2,674

















1,211

















8,065

















6,473













Total other income (expense), net









396

















(4,811





)













(8,322





)













(116,771





)









(Loss) income before income taxes









(19,228





)













29,198

















86,216

















39,623













Income tax expense









(6,291





)













(10,178





)













(48,054





)













(50,559





)









Net (loss) income









(25,519





)













19,020

















38,162

















(10,936





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









5,138

















302

















5,069

















1,189













Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.





$





(20,381





)









$





19,322













$





43,231













$





(9,747





)









Basic earnings per common share:





































Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders





$





(0.62





)









$





0.59













$





1.32













$





(0.30





)









Weighted average shares outstanding









32,751

















32,635

















32,718

















32,599













Diluted earnings per common share:





































Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders





$





(0.62





)









$





0.59













$





1.31













$





(0.30





)









Weighted average shares outstanding









32,751

















32,913

















33,051

















32,599



























AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands, except share data)



















As of December 31,





















2024





















2023

















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





303,242













$





126,450













Restricted cash









—

















12,413













Patient accounts receivable









296,075

















313,373













Prepaid expenses









13,072

















14,639













Other current assets









19,694

















30,060













Total current assets









632,083

















496,935













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,890 and $92,422









42,108

















41,845













Operating lease right of use assets









81,500

















88,939













Goodwill









1,213,888

















1,244,679













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,787 and $14,008









81,155

















102,675













Other assets









87,980

















85,097













Total assets





$





2,138,714













$





2,060,170















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





39,956













$





28,237













Payroll and employee benefits









151,995

















136,835













Accrued expenses









152,564

















140,049













Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group









106,000

















106,000













Current portion of long-term obligations









37,968

















36,314













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









25,909

















26,286













Total current liabilities









514,392

















473,721













Long-term obligations, less current portion









339,313

















361,862













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion









56,111

















62,751













Deferred income tax liabilities









48,051

















40,635













Other long-term obligations









882

















1,418













Total liabilities









958,749

















940,387













Equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,307,521 and 38,131,478 shares issued; and 32,776,148 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding









38

















38













Additional paid-in capital









818,201

















787,177













Treasury stock at cost, 5,531,373 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock









(474,854





)













(468,626





)









Retained earnings









791,156

















747,925













Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity









1,134,541

















1,066,514













Noncontrolling interests









45,424

















53,269













Total equity









1,179,965

















1,119,783













Total liabilities and equity





$





2,138,714













$





2,060,170



























AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING









(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)







































For the Three-Month









Periods Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended





December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







































Net (loss) income





$





(25,519





)









$





19,020













$





38,162













$





(10,936





)









Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)









6,708

















5,891

















26,039

















23,847













Non-cash compensation









8,249

















9,400

















30,639

















29,024













Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets









8,702

















8,569

















34,422

















33,996













(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment









(6





)













(27





)













(28





)













319













Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture









(1,626





)













—

















(1,626





)













—













Deferred income taxes









34

















5,238

















7,416

















20,655













Loss on personal care divestiture









—

















—

















—

















2,186













Merger termination fee









—

















—

















—

















106,000













Equity in earnings from equity method investments









(1,951





)













(1,394





)













(6,267





)













(10,760





)









Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs









248

















248

















991

















991













Return on equity method investments









1,471

















764

















3,631

















5,073













Impairment









48,391

















—

















48,391

















—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:





































Patient accounts receivable









4,974

















6,207

















16,477

















(26,727





)









Other current assets









458

















8,796

















11,700

















(6,638





)









Operating lease right of use assets









(1,061





)













(983





)













(4,196





)













(3,786





)









Other assets









146

















(84





)













744

















189













Accounts payable









8,043

















(6,977





)













12,210

















(15,816





)









Accrued expenses









20,571

















13,354

















33,066

















23,694













Other long-term obligations









(4





)













(234





)













(536





)













(3,390





)









Operating lease liabilities









(7,551





)













(7,477





)













(29,570





)













(30,733





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









70,277

















60,311

















221,665

















137,188















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







































Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets









34

















29

















55

















54













Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment









—

















36

















—

















136













Purchases of property and equipment









(1,110





)













(1,892





)













(6,550





)













(5,620





)









Investments in technology assets









(204





)













(212





)













(823





)













(7,093





)









Investments in equity method investees









—

















—

















(1,046





)













—













Return of investment









—

















—

















—

















150













Proceeds from personal care divestiture









—

















—

















—

















47,787













Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired









—

















—

















—

















(350





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(1,280





)













(2,039





)













(8,364





)













35,064















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







































Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options









221

















—

















309

















100













Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan









—

















—

















—

















2,602













Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation









(1,312





)













(2,116





)













(6,152





)













(6,529





)









Noncontrolling interest contributions









301

















220

















2,212

















1,452













Noncontrolling interest distributions









(788





)













(259





)













(3,362





)













(1,873





)









Purchase of noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















—

















(800





)









Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit









—

















—

















—

















23,000













Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit









—

















—

















—

















(23,000





)









Principal payments of long-term obligations









(9,627





)













(8,900





)













(37,357





)













(76,013





)









Payment of accrued contingent consideration









—

















(2,370





)













(4,572





)













(6,461





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(11,205





)













(13,425





)













(48,922





)













(87,522





)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









57,792

















44,847

















164,379

















84,730













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









245,450

















94,016

















138,863

















54,133













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





303,242













$





138,863













$





303,242













$





138,863























































For the Three-Month









Periods Ended December 31,













For the Years Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:







































Cash paid for interest





$





6,769













$





7,888













$





29,989













$





29,766













Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received





$





12,102













$





4,809













$





40,095













$





29,127













Days revenue outstanding (1)









43.0

















47.7

















43.0

















47.7













(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



















AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







SEGMENT INFORMATION









(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)









(Unaudited)

































Segment Information - Home Health



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Financial Information







(in millions)







:























Medicare





$





212.4













$





221.1













Non-Medicare









164.6

















137.8













Net service revenue









377.0

















358.9













Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









226.3

















208.0













Gross margin









150.7

















150.9













General and administrative expenses









95.5

















92.8













Depreciation and amortization









2.0

















1.9













Operating income





$





53.2













$





56.2















Same Store Growth







(1)







:























Medicare revenue









(4





%)













(1





%)









Non-Medicare revenue









19





%













15





%









Total admissions









8





%













7





%









Total volume



(2)











7





%













5





%











Key Statistical Data - Total







(3)







:























Admissions









109,686

















101,809













Recertifications









47,051

















44,893













Total volume









156,737

















146,702

































Medicare completed episodes









72,173

















73,892













Average Medicare revenue per completed episode



(4)







$





3,030













$





2,997













Medicare visits per completed episode



(5)











12.0

















12.2

































Visiting clinician cost per visit





$





111.75













$





108.64













Clinical manager cost per visit









13.13

















12.12













Total cost per visit





$





124.88













$





120.76













Visits









1,812,048

















1,721,985































For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Financial Information







(in millions)







:























Medicare





$





856.4













$





874.2













Non-Medicare









634.1

















529.4













Net service revenue









1,490.5

















1,403.6













Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









874.9

















801.1













Gross margin









615.6

















602.5













General and administrative expenses









372.2

















363.5













Depreciation and amortization









7.8

















6.0













Operating income





$





235.6













$





233.0















Same Store Growth







(1)







:























Medicare revenue









(2





%)













(3





%)









Non-Medicare revenue









20





%













13





%









Total admissions









11





%













6





%









Total volume



(2)











8





%













4





%











Key Statistical Data - Total







(3)







:























Admissions









441,945

















399,752













Recertifications









184,613

















179,719













Total volume









626,558

















579,471

































Medicare completed episodes









289,289

















295,017













Average Medicare revenue per completed episode



(4)







$





3,021













$





2,998













Medicare visits per completed episode



(5)











12.0

















12.4

































Visiting clinician cost per visit





$





108.01













$





103.31













Clinical manager cost per visit









12.41

















11.58













Total cost per visit





$





120.42













$





114.89













Visits









7,265,742

















6,972,929













(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.





(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.





(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.





(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.





(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.













Segment Information - Hospice



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Financial Information







(in millions):

























Medicare





$





202.4













$





194.2













Non-Medicare









10.5

















11.8













Net service revenue









212.9

















206.0













Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









112.2

















107.8













Gross margin









100.7

















98.2













General and administrative expenses









50.6

















48.9













Depreciation and amortization









0.8

















0.9













Operating income





$





49.3













$





48.4















Same Store Growth







(1)







:























Medicare revenue









4





%













4





%









Hospice admissions









(1





%)













(3





%)









Average daily census









1





%













—





%











Key Statistical Data - Total







(2)







:























Hospice admissions









12,157

















12,226













Average daily census









12,925

















12,859













Revenue per day, net





$





179.02













$





174.10













Cost of service per day





$





94.38













$





91.18













Average discharge length of stay









95

















97































For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Financial Information







(in millions):

























Medicare





$





783.9













$





754.0













Non-Medicare









41.9

















44.8













Net service revenue









825.8

















798.8













Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









429.7

















412.2













Gross margin









396.1

















386.6













General and administrative expenses









197.1

















193.1













Depreciation and amortization









3.1

















3.0













Operating income





$





195.9













$





190.5















Same Store Growth







(1)







:























Medicare revenue









4





%













1





%









Hospice admissions









(2





%)













(5





%)









Average daily census









—





%













(1





%)











Key Statistical Data - Total







(2)







:























Hospice admissions









48,426

















49,587













Average daily census









12,916

















12,863













Revenue per day, net





$





174.68













$





170.14













Cost of service per day





$





90.90













$





87.80













Average discharge length of stay









94

















93













(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.





(2) Total includes acquisitions and de novos.





















Segment Information - High Acuity Care



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Financial Information







(in millions):

























Medicare





$





—













$





—













Non-Medicare









8.1

















5.9













Net service revenue









8.1

















5.9













Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









6.1

















5.6













Gross margin









2.0

















0.3













General and administrative expenses









5.7

















5.4













Depreciation and amortization









0.9

















0.8













Impairment









48.4

















—













Operating loss





$





(53.0





)









$





(5.9





)











Key Statistical Data - Total:























Full risk admissions









248

















105













Limited risk admissions









659

















600













Total admissions









907

















705

































Full risk revenue per episode





$





11,327













$





10,919













Limited risk revenue per episode





$





6,525













$





6,901

































Number of admitting joint ventures









8

















10































For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Financial Information







(in millions):

























Medicare





$





—













$





—













Non-Medicare









32.0

















19.0













Net service revenue









32.0

















19.0













Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









26.0

















21.1













Gross margin









6.0

















(2.1





)









General and administrative expenses









22.7

















20.4













Depreciation and amortization









3.4

















3.1













Impairment









48.4

















—













Operating loss





$





(68.5





)









$





(25.6





)











Key Statistical Data - Total:























Full risk admissions









761

















648













Limited risk admissions









2,612

















1,804













Total admissions









3,373

















2,452

































Full risk revenue per episode





$





10,470













$





10,565













Limited risk revenue per episode





$





6,685













$





6,187

































Number of admitting joint ventures









8

















10





























Segment Information - Personal Care









(1)























For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













Financial Information







(in millions):

























Medicare





$





—









$





—









Non-Medicare









—













15.0









Net service revenue









—













15.0









Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation









—













11.1









Gross margin









—













3.9









General and administrative expenses









—













2.3









Depreciation and amortization









—













—









Operating income





$





—









$





1.6











Key Statistical Data - Total:























Billable hours









—













440,464









Clients served









—













7,892









Shifts









—













191,379









Revenue per hour





$





—









$





33.97









Revenue per shift





$





—









$





78.19









Hours per shift









—













2.3









(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.





















Segment Information - Corporate



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













Financial Information







(in millions):

























General and administrative expenses





$





68.2









$





64.1









Depreciation and amortization









0.9













0.6









Total operating expenses





$





69.1









$





64.7



























For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023













Financial Information







(in millions):

























General and administrative expenses





$





264.8









$





237.5









Depreciation and amortization









3.7













5.6









Total operating expenses





$





268.5









$





243.1



















































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES









(Amounts in thousands)









(Unaudited)























Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:



































For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,













For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















2024

















2023















Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.





$





(20,381





)









$





19,322









$





43,231









$





(9,747





)









Add:





































Income tax expense









6,291

















10,178













48,054













50,559













Interest expense, net









4,229

















7,416













22,654













28,004













Depreciation and amortization









6,708

















5,891













26,039













23,847













Certain items



(1)











57,802

















13,846













105,795













154,344













Adjusted EBITDA



(2)(5)







$





54,649













$





56,653









$





245,773









$





247,007





































Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:



















For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,













For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















2024

















2023















Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.





$





(20,381





)









$





19,322









$





43,231









$





(9,747





)









Add:





































Certain items



(1)











52,337

















11,500













99,458













150,384













Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.



(3)(5)







$





31,956













$





30,822









$





142,689









$





140,637





























Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:







































For the Three-Month Periods









Ended December 31,













For the Years









Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















2024

















2023















Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share





$





(0.62





)









$





0.59









$





1.31









$





(0.30





)









Add:





































Certain items



(1)











1.58

















0.35













3.01













4.60













Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share



(4)(5)







$





0.96













$





0.94









$





4.32









$





4.30









































































(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:





















Certain Items (in thousands):



















For the Three-Month Period









Ended December 31, 2024













For the Year Ended









December 31, 2024

















(Income) Expense













(Income) Expense















Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:

























Merger-related expenses





$





17,401













$





66,638













Impairment









48,391

















48,391

















Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):

























Other (income) expense, net









(2,123





)













(3,367





)













Certain Items Impacting Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:

























Impairment









(5,867





)













(5,867





)









Total





$





57,802













$





105,795













Net of tax





$





52,337













$





99,458













Diluted EPS





$





1.58













$





3.01































For the Three-Month Period









Ended December 31, 2023













For the Year Ended









December 31, 2023

















(Income) Expense













(Income) Expense















Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:

























Clinical optimization and reorganization costs





$





199













$





595













Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:

























Acquisition and integration costs









180

















3,286









CEO transition









661

















5,940









Merger-related expenses









11,521

















36,672









Clinical optimization and reorganization costs









1,819

















6,022









Personal care divestiture









—

















525













Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):

























Other (income) expense, net*









(534





)













101,304









Total





$





13,846













$





154,344









Net of tax





$





11,500













$





150,384









Diluted EPS





$





0.35













$





4.60













*





Includes $106,000 merger termination fee recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.





(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.





(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted (loss) income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.





(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.