Amedisys, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results Amid Merger with UnitedHealth Group

February 26, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Amedisys reported increased revenue for 2024 but a net loss, impacted by merger expenses and impairments.

Quiver AI Summary

Amedisys, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a net service revenue increase of $27.3 million for the quarter, totaling $598.1 million, alongside a net income of $43.2 million for the year, which contrasts with a net loss of $9.7 million in the previous year. The quarterly results showed a net loss of $20.4 million, influenced by significant merger-related expenses and an impairment charge totaling $48.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $54.6 million, slightly lower than the previous year, while adjusted net income was up to $32.0 million. Overall, the year saw an increase in service revenues to $2,348.3 million from $2,236.4 million in 2023, and the company will not hold a quarterlyearnings calldue to an impending merger with UnitedHealth Group.

Potential Positives

  • Net service revenue increased significantly, up $27.3 million for the quarter and $111.9 million for the year, indicating strong growth in the company's operations.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. improved to $32.0 million for the quarter and $142.7 million for the year, showing a positive trend in profitability despite merger-related expenses and impairments.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. for the year turned positive at $43.2 million, a substantial improvement compared to a net loss in the previous year.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. increased significantly to $20.4 million from a net income of $19.3 million in the previous year, highlighting financial instability.
  • The press release did not include a quarterlyearnings call potentially limiting investor communication and transparency regarding the company's performance and future outlook.
  • A significant non-cash goodwill and intangibles impairment charge of $48.4 million indicates concerns about the valuation of the company’s assets.

FAQ

What were Amedisys' financial results for Q4 2024?

Amedisys reported a net service revenue of $598.1 million, up from $570.8 million in Q4 2023, but a net loss of $20.4 million.

How does Amedisys' adjusted EBITDA compare year-over-year?

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $54.6 million, slightly down from $56.7 million in 2023.

What is the impact of merger-related expenses on Amedisys' finances?

Merger-related expenses totaled $66.6 million in 2024, contributing significantly to the net loss reported by Amedisys.

How many patients does Amedisys serve annually?

Amedisys serves over 499,000 patients each year across its care centers in the U.S.

What are the key challenges highlighted in Amedisys' financial report?

Challenges include staffing shortages, regulatory changes, and integration risks due to the pending merger with UnitedHealth Group.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$AMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $AMED stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.




Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023




  • Net service revenue increased $27.3 million to $598.1 million compared to $570.8 million in 2023.


  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $20.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $17.4 million ($15.9 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.5 million ($9.6 million, net of tax) in 2023.


  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.62 compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.59 in 2023.






Adjusted Quarterly Results*




  • Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million compared to $56.7 million in 2023.


  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.0 million compared to $30.8 million in 2023.


  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.96 compared to $0.94 in 2023.






Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023




  • Net service revenue increased $111.9 million to $2,348.3 million compared to $2,236.4 million in 2023.


  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.2 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $66.6 million ($64.0 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $142.7 million ($140.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.


  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.31 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.30 in 2023.






Adjusted Year End Results*




  • Adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million compared to $247.0 million in 2023.


  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $142.7 million compared to $140.6 million in 2023.


  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.32 compared to $4.30 in 2023.





* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.



The supplemental slides provided in connection with the fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterlyearnings callto discuss the fourth quarter and year end results.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.




Additional Information



Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.



We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.




Forward-Looking Statements



When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the outside date under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.



Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.










Contact:


Investor Contact:







Amedisys, Inc.




Nick Muscato




Chief Strategy Officer




(615) 928- 5452




IR@amedisys.com


Media Contact:







Amedisys, Inc.




Kendra Kimmons




Vice President, Marketing & Communications




(225) 299-3720




kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)




For the Three-Month




Periods Ended December 31,


For the Years Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023

Net service revenue
$
598,052


$
570,788


$
2,348,324


$
2,236,382

Operating expenses:







Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

344,614



321,416



1,330,647



1,245,509

General and administrative expenses:







Salaries and benefits

137,646



135,123



529,748



516,049

Non-cash compensation

7,041



7,114



29,028



26,082

Merger-related expenses

17,401



11,521



66,638



36,672

Depreciation and amortization

4,566



4,143



17,997



17,747

Impairment

48,391








48,391






Other

58,017



57,462



231,337



237,929

Total operating expenses

617,676



536,779



2,253,786



2,079,988

Operating (loss) income

(19,624
)


34,009



94,538



156,394

Other income (expense):







Interest income

2,749



818



8,110



3,270

Interest expense

(6,978
)


(8,234
)


(30,764
)


(31,274
)

Equity in earnings from equity method investments

1,951



1,394



6,267



10,760

Merger termination fee
















(106,000
)

Miscellaneous, net

2,674



1,211



8,065



6,473

Total other income (expense), net

396



(4,811
)


(8,322
)


(116,771
)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(19,228
)


29,198



86,216



39,623

Income tax expense

(6,291
)


(10,178
)


(48,054
)


(50,559
)

Net (loss) income

(25,519
)


19,020



38,162



(10,936
)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,138



302



5,069



1,189

Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
(20,381
)

$
19,322


$
43,231


$
(9,747
)

Basic earnings per common share:







Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.62
)

$
0.59


$
1.32


$
(0.30
)

Weighted average shares outstanding

32,751



32,635



32,718



32,599

Diluted earnings per common share:







Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
$
(0.62
)

$
0.59


$
1.31


$
(0.30
)

Weighted average shares outstanding

32,751



32,913



33,051



32,599

































































































































































































































































































































































































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Amounts in thousands, except share data)



As of December 31,




2024




2023


ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
303,242


$
126,450

Restricted cash






12,413

Patient accounts receivable

296,075



313,373

Prepaid expenses

13,072



14,639

Other current assets

19,694



30,060

Total current assets

632,083



496,935

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,890 and $92,422

42,108



41,845

Operating lease right of use assets

81,500



88,939

Goodwill

1,213,888



1,244,679

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,787 and $14,008

81,155



102,675

Other assets

87,980



85,097

Total assets
$
2,138,714


$
2,060,170


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
39,956


$
28,237

Payroll and employee benefits

151,995



136,835

Accrued expenses

152,564



140,049

Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group

106,000



106,000

Current portion of long-term obligations

37,968



36,314

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

25,909



26,286

Total current liabilities

514,392



473,721

Long-term obligations, less current portion

339,313



361,862

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

56,111



62,751

Deferred income tax liabilities

48,051



40,635

Other long-term obligations

882



1,418

Total liabilities

958,749



940,387

Equity:



Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,307,521 and 38,131,478 shares issued; and 32,776,148 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding

38



38

Additional paid-in capital

818,201



787,177

Treasury stock at cost, 5,531,373 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock

(474,854
)


(468,626
)

Retained earnings

791,156



747,925

Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity

1,134,541



1,066,514

Noncontrolling interests

45,424



53,269

Total equity

1,179,965



1,119,783

Total liabilities and equity
$
2,138,714


$
2,060,170




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING




(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)




For the Three-Month




Periods Ended December 31,


For the Years Ended


December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net (loss) income
$
(25,519
)

$
19,020


$
38,162


$
(10,936
)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)

6,708



5,891



26,039



23,847

Non-cash compensation

8,249



9,400



30,639



29,024

Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets

8,702



8,569



34,422



33,996

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(6
)


(27
)


(28
)


319

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

(1,626
)







(1,626
)





Deferred income taxes

34



5,238



7,416



20,655

Loss on personal care divestiture
















2,186

Merger termination fee
















106,000

Equity in earnings from equity method investments

(1,951
)


(1,394
)


(6,267
)


(10,760
)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

248



248



991



991

Return on equity method investments

1,471



764



3,631



5,073

Impairment

48,391








48,391






Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:







Patient accounts receivable

4,974



6,207



16,477



(26,727
)

Other current assets

458



8,796



11,700



(6,638
)

Operating lease right of use assets

(1,061
)


(983
)


(4,196
)


(3,786
)

Other assets

146



(84
)


744



189

Accounts payable

8,043



(6,977
)


12,210



(15,816
)

Accrued expenses

20,571



13,354



33,066



23,694

Other long-term obligations

(4
)


(234
)


(536
)


(3,390
)

Operating lease liabilities

(7,551
)


(7,477
)


(29,570
)


(30,733
)

Net cash provided by operating activities

70,277



60,311



221,665



137,188


Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets

34



29



55



54

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment






36








136

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,110
)


(1,892
)


(6,550
)


(5,620
)

Investments in technology assets

(204
)


(212
)


(823
)


(7,093
)

Investments in equity method investees











(1,046
)





Return of investment
















150

Proceeds from personal care divestiture
















47,787

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
















(350
)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(1,280
)


(2,039
)


(8,364
)


35,064


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options

221








309



100

Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan
















2,602

Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation

(1,312
)


(2,116
)


(6,152
)


(6,529
)

Noncontrolling interest contributions

301



220



2,212



1,452

Noncontrolling interest distributions

(788
)


(259
)


(3,362
)


(1,873
)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest
















(800
)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit
















23,000

Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
















(23,000
)

Principal payments of long-term obligations

(9,627
)


(8,900
)


(37,357
)


(76,013
)

Payment of accrued contingent consideration






(2,370
)


(4,572
)


(6,461
)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,205
)


(13,425
)


(48,922
)


(87,522
)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

57,792



44,847



164,379



84,730

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

245,450



94,016



138,863



54,133

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
303,242


$
138,863


$
303,242


$
138,863











For the Three-Month




Periods Ended December 31,


For the Years Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for interest
$
6,769


$
7,888


$
29,989


$
29,766

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
$
12,102


$
4,809


$
40,095


$
29,127

Days revenue outstanding (1)

43.0



47.7



43.0



47.7


(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


























































































































































































































































































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



SEGMENT INFORMATION




(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)




(Unaudited)




Segment Information - Home Health



For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Financial Information



(in millions)



:



Medicare
$
212.4


$
221.1

Non-Medicare

164.6



137.8

Net service revenue

377.0



358.9

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

226.3



208.0

Gross margin

150.7



150.9

General and administrative expenses

95.5



92.8

Depreciation and amortization

2.0



1.9

Operating income
$
53.2


$
56.2


Same Store Growth



(1)



:



Medicare revenue

(4
%)


(1
%)

Non-Medicare revenue

19
%


15
%

Total admissions

8
%


7
%

Total volume

(2)

7
%


5
%


Key Statistical Data - Total



(3)



:



Admissions

109,686



101,809

Recertifications

47,051



44,893

Total volume

156,737



146,702





Medicare completed episodes

72,173



73,892

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode

(4)
$
3,030


$
2,997

Medicare visits per completed episode

(5)

12.0



12.2





Visiting clinician cost per visit
$
111.75


$
108.64

Clinical manager cost per visit

13.13



12.12

Total cost per visit
$
124.88


$
120.76

Visits

1,812,048



1,721,985

















































































































































































































































































For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Financial Information



(in millions)



:



Medicare
$
856.4


$
874.2

Non-Medicare

634.1



529.4

Net service revenue

1,490.5



1,403.6

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

874.9



801.1

Gross margin

615.6



602.5

General and administrative expenses

372.2



363.5

Depreciation and amortization

7.8



6.0

Operating income
$
235.6


$
233.0


Same Store Growth



(1)



:



Medicare revenue

(2
%)


(3
%)

Non-Medicare revenue

20
%


13
%

Total admissions

11
%


6
%

Total volume

(2)

8
%


4
%


Key Statistical Data - Total



(3)



:



Admissions

441,945



399,752

Recertifications

184,613



179,719

Total volume

626,558



579,471





Medicare completed episodes

289,289



295,017

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode

(4)
$
3,021


$
2,998

Medicare visits per completed episode

(5)

12.0



12.4





Visiting clinician cost per visit
$
108.01


$
103.31

Clinical manager cost per visit

12.41



11.58

Total cost per visit
$
120.42


$
114.89

Visits

7,265,742



6,972,929


(1)  Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.


(2)  Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.


(3)  Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.


(4)  Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.


(5)  Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.






Segment Information - Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



Medicare
$
202.4


$
194.2

Non-Medicare

10.5



11.8

Net service revenue

212.9



206.0

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

112.2



107.8

Gross margin

100.7



98.2

General and administrative expenses

50.6



48.9

Depreciation and amortization

0.8



0.9

Operating income
$
49.3


$
48.4


Same Store Growth



(1)



:



Medicare revenue

4
%


4
%

Hospice admissions

(1
%)


(3
%)

Average daily census

1
%




%


Key Statistical Data - Total



(2)



:



Hospice admissions

12,157



12,226

Average daily census

12,925



12,859

Revenue per day, net
$
179.02


$
174.10

Cost of service per day
$
94.38


$
91.18

Average discharge length of stay

95



97









































































































































































































For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



Medicare
$
783.9


$
754.0

Non-Medicare

41.9



44.8

Net service revenue

825.8



798.8

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

429.7



412.2

Gross margin

396.1



386.6

General and administrative expenses

197.1



193.1

Depreciation and amortization

3.1



3.0

Operating income
$
195.9


$
190.5


Same Store Growth



(1)



:



Medicare revenue

4
%


1
%

Hospice admissions

(2
%)


(5
%)

Average daily census



%


(1
%)


Key Statistical Data - Total



(2)



:



Hospice admissions

48,426



49,587

Average daily census

12,916



12,863

Revenue per day, net
$
174.68


$
170.14

Cost of service per day
$
90.90


$
87.80

Average discharge length of stay

94



93


(1)   Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.


(2)   Total includes acquisitions and de novos.









































































































































































































Segment Information - High Acuity Care



For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



Medicare
$




$



Non-Medicare

8.1



5.9

Net service revenue

8.1



5.9

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

6.1



5.6

Gross margin

2.0



0.3

General and administrative expenses

5.7



5.4

Depreciation and amortization

0.9



0.8

Impairment

48.4






Operating loss
$
(53.0
)

$
(5.9
)


Key Statistical Data - Total:



Full risk admissions

248



105

Limited risk admissions

659



600

Total admissions

907



705





Full risk revenue per episode
$
11,327


$
10,919

Limited risk revenue per episode
$
6,525


$
6,901





Number of admitting joint ventures

8



10





































































































































































































For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



Medicare
$




$



Non-Medicare

32.0



19.0

Net service revenue

32.0



19.0

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation

26.0



21.1

Gross margin

6.0



(2.1
)

General and administrative expenses

22.7



20.4

Depreciation and amortization

3.4



3.1

Impairment

48.4






Operating loss
$
(68.5
)

$
(25.6
)


Key Statistical Data - Total:



Full risk admissions

761



648

Limited risk admissions

2,612



1,804

Total admissions

3,373



2,452





Full risk revenue per episode
$
10,470


$
10,565

Limited risk revenue per episode
$
6,685


$
6,187





Number of admitting joint ventures

8



10




















































































































































Segment Information - Personal Care




(1)



For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



Medicare
$



$


Non-Medicare





15.0

Net service revenue





15.0

Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation





11.1

Gross margin





3.9

General and administrative expenses





2.3

Depreciation and amortization







Operating income
$



$
1.6


Key Statistical Data - Total:



Billable hours





440,464

Clients served





7,892

Shifts





191,379

Revenue per hour
$



$
33.97

Revenue per shift
$



$
78.19

Hours per shift





2.3


(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.























































Segment Information - Corporate



For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



General and administrative expenses
$
68.2

$
64.1

Depreciation and amortization

0.9


0.6

Total operating expenses
$
69.1

$
64.7



























































For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Financial Information



(in millions):



General and administrative expenses
$
264.8

$
237.5

Depreciation and amortization

3.7


5.6

Total operating expenses
$
268.5

$
243.1


























































































































































AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES




(Amounts in thousands)




(Unaudited)




Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:




For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,


For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024




2023



2024



2023

Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
(20,381
)

$
19,322

$
43,231

$
(9,747
)

Add:







Income tax expense

6,291



10,178


48,054


50,559

Interest expense, net

4,229



7,416


22,654


28,004

Depreciation and amortization

6,708



5,891


26,039


23,847

Certain items

(1)

57,802



13,846


105,795


154,344

Adjusted EBITDA

(2)(5)
$
54,649


$
56,653

$
245,773

$
247,007
































































































Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:



For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,


For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024




2023



2024



2023

Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
$
(20,381
)

$
19,322

$
43,231

$
(9,747
)

Add:







Certain items

(1)

52,337



11,500


99,458


150,384

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

(3)(5)
$
31,956


$
30,822

$
142,689

$
140,637


















































































































Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:







For the Three-Month Periods




Ended December 31,


For the Years




Ended December 31,




2024




2023



2024



2023

Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share
$
(0.62
)

$
0.59

$
1.31

$
(0.30
)

Add:







Certain items

(1)

1.58



0.35


3.01


4.60

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share

(4)(5)
$
0.96


$
0.94

$
4.32

$
4.30
















(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

















































































































Certain Items (in thousands):



For the Three-Month Period




Ended December 31, 2024


For the Year Ended




December 31, 2024



(Income) Expense


(Income) Expense



Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:



Merger-related expenses
$
17,401


$
66,638

Impairment

48,391



48,391



Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):



Other (income) expense, net

(2,123
)


(3,367
)



Certain Items Impacting Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:



Impairment

(5,867
)


(5,867
)

Total
$
57,802


$
105,795

Net of tax
$
52,337


$
99,458

Diluted EPS
$
1.58


$
3.01

































































































































For the Three-Month Period




Ended December 31, 2023


For the Year Ended




December 31, 2023



(Income) Expense


(Income) Expense



Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:



Clinical optimization and reorganization costs
$
199


$
595



Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:



Acquisition and integration costs

180



3,286

CEO transition

661



5,940

Merger-related expenses

11,521



36,672

Clinical optimization and reorganization costs

1,819



6,022

Personal care divestiture






525



Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):



Other (income) expense, net*

(534
)


101,304

Total
$
13,846


$
154,344

Net of tax
$
11,500


$
150,384

Diluted EPS
$
0.35


$
4.60




*


Includes $106,000 merger termination fee recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.



(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.



(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted (loss) income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.



(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.






