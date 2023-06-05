News & Insights

Amedisys gets over $3 billion unsolicited offer from UnitedHealth's Optum

June 05, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc AMED.O said on Monday it had received an unsolicited $3.26 billion all-cash offer from UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N health services company Optum, a month after agreeing to be bought by another healthcare firm.

Optum made an offer of $100 per share, according to Amedisys, compared with Option Care Health Inc's OPCH.O agreement last month to buy the company for roughly $97.38 per share.

Amedisys' board has not yet determined whether Optum's offer could be superior to Option Health's deal and is currently in exploratory discussions with the UnitedHealth unit.

Option Care said its offer was still a "compelling all-stock transaction" and provided "near- and long-term value creation opportunities".

Option Care's deal was expected to close in the second half of this year.

Amedisys is a healthcare-at-home firm that provides nursing facility at homes as well as hospice care at the end of life.

