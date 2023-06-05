News & Insights

Amedisys gets over $3 billion unsolicited offer from UnitedHealth's Optum

June 05, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc AMED.O said on Monday it had received an unsolicited proposal from UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N health services company Optum to acquire all of its outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction worth $3.26 billion.

