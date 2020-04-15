Amedisys Gains on Expanding Hospice Arm, Favorable Demography

On Apr 14, we issued an updated research report on Amedisys, Inc. AMED. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

This renowned home health and hospice services provider has outperformed its industry over the past three months. The stock has rallied 48.2%, as against the 0.4% loss of the industry.

At the Home Health and Hospice divisions, the company witnessed stellar growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues during fourth-quarter 2019. In Hospice, as a major breakthrough, the company topped the national average in all measurement categories during the quarter and is presently positioned as the top national player.

Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in the Home Health and Hospice segments. The company has been benefiting from the recent acquisitions of hospice care providers — RoseRock Healthcare and Compassionate Care Hospice (CCH). Amedisys’ ADC (average daily census) rose 8% and same-store admissions increased 4% during the December-end quarter. The company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment has also driven its stock-price rally.

Amedisys is currently focused on improving its clinical quality. In this regard, we take note that the company’s current Quality of Patient Care Star QPC score was 4.26. It now has 15% of its care centers rated at 5 stars, with 91% of overall portfolio rated at 4 stars or better. Amedisys is targeting to achieve a 4.0 Quality Star Rating for all its care centers. In Hospice, as a major breakthrough, during the fourth quarter as well, the company topped the national average in all measurement categories and is positioned as the top national player, at present.

Meanwhile, the company is poised to benefit from the aging demographics of the U.S. population and the need for higher acuity patients in a home-nursing environment. Also, Amedisys’ strong cash balance bolsters investor confidence in the stock.

However, elevated operating expenses and a declining gross margin continue to raise concerns. Further, an intensely competitive landscape and regulatory woes weigh on the home health and hospice industry.

