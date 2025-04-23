AMEDISYS Earnings Results: $AMED Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMEDISYS ($AMED) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $594,780,000, missing estimates of $608,144,502 by $-13,364,502.

AMEDISYS Insider Trading Activity

AMEDISYS insiders have traded $AMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLYSON GUIDROZ (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,041 shares for an estimated $187,833

AMEDISYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of AMEDISYS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

