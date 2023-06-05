Amedisys Climbs 14% After Announcing Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Optum

(RTTNews) - Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the receipt of an unsolicited acquisition proposal from Optum, a diversified health services company. The offer is to acquire Amediys's common stock in an all-cash transaction for $100 per share.

Amedisys said it is currently engaging in exploratory discussions with Optum. At the same time, the company said it remains bound by the terms of the merger agreement with Option Care Health.

Currently, AMED is at $91.21, up 14.77 percent from the previous close of $79.47 on a volume of 1,992,522.

