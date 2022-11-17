Markets
AMED

Amedisys CEO Chris Gerard Step Down; Confirms FY Guidance

November 17, 2022 — 07:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amedisys Inc. (AMED) said that President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gerard, will leave the company effective November 17, 2022. The company's Chairman, Paul Kusserow, will take over as Chief Executive Officer until a new Chief Executive Officer is identified.

Amedisys confirmed its full year guidance.

"We are on track to meet the guidance range that was previously released. We look forward to producing predictable results that will instill confidence in our shareholders," said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMED

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.