Amedisys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMED

In trading on Monday, shares of Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.52, changing hands as high as $91.75 per share. Amedisys, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 13.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMED's low point in its 52 week range is $69.365 per share, with $131.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.12.

