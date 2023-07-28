Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Dip

Amedisys, Inc. AMED reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 in the second quarter of 2023, down 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28%.

The quarter’s adjustments include certain acquisition and integration costs, clinical optimization and reorganization costs and executive board of directors/CEO transition awards, among others.

GAAP loss per share in the second quarter was $2.46 compared with the year-ago GAAP EPS of 91 cents.

Net service revenues totaled $552.9 million, down 0.9% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

Segments in Detail

In February 2023, Amedisys divested its Personal Care division to HouseWorks, LLC.

Net service revenues from the Home Health Division totaled $349.8 million in the quarter, up 2.3% year over year. Within the segment, Medicare revenues of $219.8 million dropped 0.9% year over year. Non-Medicare revenues increased 8.4% to $130 million. This figure compares with our second quarter’s Home Health model’s projection of $352.1 million.

Within the Hospice Division, net service revenues were $199.2 million (up 0.4% year over year), including Medicare revenues of $188.2 million (up 0.4%) and non-Medicare revenues of $11 million (up 0.9%). The figure compares with our second quarter’s Hospice model’s projection of $194.3 million.

The High Acuity Care segment reported net service revenues of $4 million in the second quarter, surging 48.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $2.7 million. The Corporate segment did not register any recognizable revenues in the second quarter.

Margins

The gross profit for the company improved 5.7% to $255.5 million in the quarter under review. Yet, the gross margin contracted 289 basis points (bps) to 46.2%.

Expenses on salaries and benefits fell 2.1% to $125.1 million. Other expenses rose 42.7% to $78.4 million. The adjusted operating profit amounted to $52.1 million, down 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin contracted 116 bps to 9.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Liquidity and Cash Position

Amedisys exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $95.4 million compared with $49.4 million at the end of first-quarter 2023. The company's long-term obligations (excluding the current portion) were $369.9 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $373.2 million at the end of first-quarter 2023.

Amedisys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amedisys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amedisys, Inc. Quote

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $60.8 million compared with $25.9 million a year ago.

Guidance

In light of the pending merger of the Amedisys with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, the company has decided to suspend guidance on 2023 financial performance.

Our Take

Amedisys ended the second-quarter 2023 on a mixed note with better-than -expected earnings while revenues missed the mark. The company is dealing with the continuous shortage of clinical labor, nursing in particular, has been challenging. Mounting costs and expenses and contraction in margins are other downsides.

Amedisys recently announced that it is going to be acquired by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated unit, Optum, scraping a previous all-stock deal offer from Option Care Health. By combining Optum’s extensive value-based care expertise with Amedisys’ dedication to quality and care innovation in the home and its employees’ patient-first culture, these factors can significantly improve the health outcomes and experiences of more patients at lower costs, resulting in continued growth.

