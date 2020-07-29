Amedisys (AMED) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

Amedisys, Inc. AMED reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for second-quarter 2020, up 10.7% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.6%.



Net service revenues grossed $485.1 million, down 1.6% year over year. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%.

Quarter in Detail

Within the Home Health division, net service revenues totaled $290.2 million in the quarter, reflecting an 8.9% decline year over year. Moreover, Medicare revenues of $192.9 million dropped 11.9% year over year. Non-Medicare revenues fell 2.2% to $97.3 million.



Within the Hospice division, net service revenues were $177.1 million (up 15.6% year over year), including Medicare revenues of $167 million (up 14.5%) and non-Medicare revenues of $10.1 million (up 36.5%).

The company’s additional operating segments, post integration, are Personal Care and Corporate. At Personal Care, net service revenues totaled $17.7 million, representing a decline of 16.5% from the year-ago number. Meanwhile, the Corporate segment did not register any revenues in the second quarter.

Margins

Gross profit for the company declined 6.1% to $189.8 million in the quarter under review. Gross margin contracted 189 basis points (bps) to 39.1%.



Expense on salaries and benefits rose 7.4% to $105.6 million. However, Other expenses decreased 9.1% to $44 million. Operating profit of $40.2 million reflected a 27.5% fall from the year-ago figure. Operating margin also contracted 296 bps to 8.3% from the prior-year level.

Cash Position

Amedisys exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $177.3 million compared with $174.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The company's long-term obligations (excluding current portion) were $392.7 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $379.9 million at the end of first-quarter 2020.



Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $139.9 million compared with $79.3 million a year ago.

2020 Guidance

The company, after taking its second-quarter performance into consideration, has reissued its full-year guidance.



Amedisys projects net service revenues within $2.04-$2.07 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.06 billion.



The adjusted EPS is anticipated within $4.84-$5.06 (based on an estimated 33.4 million outstanding shares). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.58.



Further, adjusted EBITDA is projected within $245-$255 million.

Our Take

Amid the coronavirus-led volume disruption across the United States, Amedisys ended the second quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. An impressive performance by the company’s Hospice division amid the pandemic-led business disruptions buoys optimism. The issuance of the full-year guidance by the company instills investors’ confidence.



However, the year-over-year decline in the top line as well as the other two reporting segments is concerning. Contraction of both margins, partly due to increase in salaries and benefits, is worrying.

