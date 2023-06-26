News & Insights

Amedisys agrees to UnitedHealth buyout offer, scraps Option Care deal

June 26, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc AMED.O on Monday agreed to acquired by UnitedHealth Group UNH.N for $101 per share in cash, and terminated an all-stock deal to be bought by Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O.

The home health and hospice care firm will be acquired by UnitedHealth's Optum unit. UnitedHealth had offered $100 per share earlier this month to buy the company, higher than the $97.38 per share all-stock deal Amedisys struck with Option Care in May.

The acquisition will expand UnitedHealth's presence in home healthcare, a business it bolstered this year through a $5.4 billion deal to buy Amedisys' rival, LHC Group.

