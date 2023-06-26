Amedisys Agrees To Merge With Optum In Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Amedisys Inc. (AMED) a provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care announced on Monday, that it has agreed to combine with Optum, a diversified health services company.

Under the agreement, the acquisition of Amedisys's common stock will be at $101 per share in an all-cash transaction.

In a separate announcement Amedisys said that it has mutually terminated its all-stock merger agreement with Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH). Currently, shares of Amedisys are trading at $91.05 down 0.18% or $0.16 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.