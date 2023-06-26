News & Insights

Markets
AMED

Amedisys Agrees To Merge With Optum In Cash Deal

June 26, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amedisys Inc. (AMED) a provider of home health, hospice, and high-acuity care announced on Monday, that it has agreed to combine with Optum, a diversified health services company.

Under the agreement, the acquisition of Amedisys's common stock will be at $101 per share in an all-cash transaction.

In a separate announcement Amedisys said that it has mutually terminated its all-stock merger agreement with Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH). Currently, shares of Amedisys are trading at $91.05 down 0.18% or $0.16 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMED

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.