Amedeo Air Four Plus Reports Major Shareholding Change

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has reported a significant change in its major shareholdings, with Weiss Asset Management LP and its associated funds, Brookdale International Partners, L.P., and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund, crossing a notable threshold in voting rights on May 15, 2024. Weiss Asset Management now holds a combined total of 9.76% of voting rights, a change from their previous notification. This movement in share ownership reflects a strategic adjustment by the investment manager and its entities within the financial market.

