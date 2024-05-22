News & Insights

Amedeo Air Four Plus Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 22, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Amedeo Air Four Plus (GB:AA4) has released an update.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has reported a significant change in its major shareholdings, with Weiss Asset Management LP and its associated funds, Brookdale International Partners, L.P., and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund, crossing a notable threshold in voting rights on May 15, 2024. Weiss Asset Management now holds a combined total of 9.76% of voting rights, a change from their previous notification. This movement in share ownership reflects a strategic adjustment by the investment manager and its entities within the financial market.

