Amedeo Air Four Plus AGM Results and Future Plans

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited successfully held its annual general meeting on December 6, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passing, including the re-election of several directors and the reappointment of KPMG Channel Islands as auditors. The meeting saw valid proxy votes representing 40.61% of the company’s redeemable ordinary shares. The company focuses on generating returns for shareholders through aircraft leasing and sales.

