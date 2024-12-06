Amedeo Air Four Plus AGM Results and Future Plans

Amedeo Air Four Plus (GB:AA4) has released an update.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited successfully held its annual general meeting on December 6, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passing, including the re-election of several directors and the reappointment of KPMG Channel Islands as auditors. The meeting saw valid proxy votes representing 40.61% of the company’s redeemable ordinary shares. The company focuses on generating returns for shareholders through aircraft leasing and sales.
