AMED Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $260.19, changing hands as low as $256.58 per share. Amedisys, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMED's low point in its 52 week range is $165.4201 per share, with $325.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $257.69.

