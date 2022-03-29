AMED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.66, changing hands as high as $179.91 per share. Amedisys, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMED's low point in its 52 week range is $122.12 per share, with $292.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.95.

