AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $822.18K Position in Zurich Insurance Group (SIX:ZURN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,699.83K shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (SIX:ZURN) valued at $822.18K.

In their previous filing dated March 28, 2023 they reported 1,782.13K shares, a decrease of 4.62%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.09% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zurich Insurance Group is 473.11. The forecasts range from a low of 338.35 to a high of $556.84. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from its latest reported closing price of 425.90.

The projected annual revenue for Zurich Insurance Group is 68,158MM, an increase of 62.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zurich Insurance Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURN is 0.64%, a decrease of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 28,440K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,164K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 9.81% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,276K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,139K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,133K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZURN by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Zurich Insurance Group Maintains 5.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.66%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

