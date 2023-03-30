AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $791.57K Position in TC Energy (TSX:TRP)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,371.34K shares of TC Energy Corp (TSX:TRP) valued at $791.57K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 19,447.00K shares, a decrease of 5.53%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.76% Downside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for TC Energy is $45.34. The forecasts range from a low of $37.52 to a high of $52.01. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.76% from its latest reported closing price of $61.08.

The projected annual revenue for TC Energy is $13,599MM, a decrease of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.68%, an increase of 13.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 876,025K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 93,192K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,145K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 63,952K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,347K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 35,625K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,354K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,412K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,155K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,329K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 19.15% over the last quarter.

