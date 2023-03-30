AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $784.77K Position in British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,520.00K shares of British American Tobacco PLC (LSE:BATS) valued at $784.77K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 18,159.00K shares, an increase of 13.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.84%, a decrease of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 540,528K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 65,366K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,484K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 4.31% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 38,586K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 36,080K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,861K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 24,859.20% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,480K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 5.40% over the last quarter.

