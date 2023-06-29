AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $673.20K Position in National Grid (NG/)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 46,932.08K shares of National Grid PLC (NG/) valued at $673.20K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 42,441.42K shares, an increase of 10.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NG/ is 0.85%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 622,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 54,890K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,224K shares, representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG/ by 32.32% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 53,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,203K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG/ by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,091K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG/ by 1.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 27,962K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,772K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG/ by 5.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19,526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG/ by 10.81% over the last quarter.

