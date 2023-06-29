AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $643.81K Position in Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,841.14K shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) valued at $643.81K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 1,584.60K shares, an increase of 268.62%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of June 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is 109.23. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of 98.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is 45,543MM, a decrease of 1.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is a decrease of 778 owner(s) or 53.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 1.11%, an increase of 58.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.54% to 196,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,748K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 95.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 16,720.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,368K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing an increase of 95.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 10,832.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,358K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 95.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 15,734.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,107K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,050K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

Sanofi Maintains 3.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.64%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.