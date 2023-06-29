AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $637.21K Position in Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,525.73K shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (MADX:ITX) valued at $637.21K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 18,299.06K shares, an increase of 1.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseno Textil. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITX is 0.52%, an increase of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 202,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,846K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,993K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 15.96% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 11,201K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,201K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 5.66% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,212K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,058K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 17.93% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 7,905K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 39.18% over the last quarter.

