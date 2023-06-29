AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $597.36K Position in Publicis Groupe (EPA:PUB)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,288.27K shares of Publicis Groupe SA (EPA:PUB) valued at $597.36K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.06% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe is 85.72. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.06% from its latest reported closing price of 73.86.

The projected annual revenue for Publicis Groupe is 13,257MM, a decrease of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUB is 0.33%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 54,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,655K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,659K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 49.07% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,287K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares, representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 53.09% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,886K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 52.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 149.87% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,728K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing a decrease of 21.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 9.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,993K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Publicis Groupe Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.05%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

