AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $571.44K Position in Industria de Diseno Textil (MADX:ITX)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,299.06K shares of Industria de Diseno Textil SA (MADX:ITX) valued at $571.44K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 13,225.00K shares, an increase of 38.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Industria de Diseno Textil. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITX is 0.48%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 199,601K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,993K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,794K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 5.20% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,201K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,568K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 10,212K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,008K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,821K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITX by 11.22% over the last quarter.

